Western Massachusetts not receiving equal amount of state’s vaccine supply

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is currently a national leader in vaccine distribution, but some communities in the Commonwealth are still struggling to get needed doses of the vaccine.

The city of Boston and the surrounding towns are receiving large shipments of the vaccine, but that’s not the case for western Massachusetts.

Early on in the vaccine rollout, western Massachusetts residents were told to go to the Eastfield Mall in Springfield to receive their shots. While residents in the eastern part of the state had the option to go to Fenway, Gillette stadium, and the Reggie Lewis Center.

Vaccine sites have since been added in communities across the state but regional equity continues to be a concern, especially with the new FEMA run site in Boston receiving more than 5 thousand doses per day.

“I don’t know how many other sites we’ll have a chance to get here in the Commonwealth but we constantly talk to the feds about opportunities to expand our footprint and theirs here in Massachusetts,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

In a statement, the Governor’s office said the vaccine increase in Boston is higher than in western Massachusetts because of the population size.