Western Massachusetts residents preparing to head to the polls Tuesday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Residents in 61 cities and towns across the Commonwealth will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote for their local representation.

Secretary Galvin said there are a few things that voters should keep in mind before they cast their ballot. If you requested a mail-in ballot for local elections this year, it is too late to mail your ballot back in. However, that does not mean you can’t vote.

Secretary Galvin reminded voters that they can still drop their mail-in ballots right into a drop box in their city or town and they can also bring the mail-in ballot with them to the polls and choose to vote in person.

“The ballot has to be actually received by 8 p.m. tomorrow night (Tuesday), so merely being postmarked as it would have been last year, they would’ve had three additional days to receive the ballot assuming it would’ve been postmarked. That does not apply this year,” Galvin said.

Some cities and towns in western Massachusetts were delayed in printing and sending out ballots. That includes the city of Springfield, where several thousand people requested mail in ballots.

You can find your polling location or a drop box near you on the state’s website.