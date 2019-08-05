Western Massachusetts towns applauded for clean energy work

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker administration is working to power Massachusetts with 100 percent renewable energy by 2035, and three western Massachusetts towns are helping to advance that cause.

A new report by “Environment Massachusetts” named Holyoke, Northampton, and Amherst as state leaders in combating climate change.

The report applauded local leaders for exploring a Community Choice Energy PLUS program — to provide residents and businesses with a higher percentage of renewable electricity while investing in local projects to reduce emissions.

Amherst state representative Mindy Domb tweeted about the CCE program, while also acknowledging the ValleyBike Share program which offers an affordable and green alternative transportation network, with more than 500 bicycles available in six communities.

To find out if your town made the list, and what you can do to be more energy conscious check HERE.