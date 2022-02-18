BOSTON (WWLP) – The pandemic has changed a lot about our daily lives including the way we work.

According to the state’s largest employer the Commonwealth’s workforce may never go back to the way it was before the pandemic. And a lot of people are celebrating that there is less traffic, less money to spend on office space, and who doesn’t love working from the comfort of their home.

It’s been months since the state of emergency was lifted in Massachusetts and vaccines are readily available. So the question now becomes, ‘how can we work in a communal space once again?’

Top officials at Mass General discussed this issue during a panel discussion this week and they noted that landscape of work may never return to pre-pandemic norms.

Human Resources Officer Rosemary Sheehan said, “We have to realize that we’ve opened Pandora’s Box,” referring to remote work she told her colleagues, “We have to adapt to this new way of working and new way of living, quite frankly.”

A remote or hybrid model may work for certain careers but for those in construction, retail, food service and others don’t have that option.

What health professionals at Mass General are recommending is that employers provide their workers with a flexible schedule to prevent burn out. Things like staggered start times or early releases could help to keep the Commonwealth’s workforce strong.