BOSTON (WWLP) – An event was held at the State House Wednesday to bring awareness to sickle cell disease.

Around 100,000 Americans battle sickle cell disease, a life-threatening genetic disease. On Wednesday, advocates gathered to bring attention to the disease and the health inequities those with the disease face. Now, That number is thought to be a low estimate.

The illness affects mostly black and brown people, and it causes chronic and sometimes debilitating pain. There’s a bill on Beacon Hill to improve sickle cell care. The legislation would create a sickle cell disease steering committee, establish Sickle Cell Disease and Sickle Cell trait registries, create a sickle cell disease quality strategy, and ensure access to fertility preservation.

“When they go to hospitals, folks who really don’t understand it will think they’re seeking drugs, they’re trying to get some pain pills, and they’re in a lot of pain, a lot of agony. So, awareness is so important,” said Rep. Bud Williams.

At the event, structural racism in the health care field was spoken about, and the difficulties patients face when they go to the ER.

Three times Super Bowl Champion Devin McCourty, who was on the panel, said his connection with the disease is personal. The panelists also spoke about the extreme lack of education surrounding this disease both in and out of medical settings.

An act to Improve sickle cell care is currently in Financial Services and has not yet been scheduled for a hearing.

