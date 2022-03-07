BOSTON (WWLP) – Thousands of residents in Massachusetts are dealing with the same issue right now, and that’s a crumbling foundation. 22News explains what the legislature is doing to relieve these residents.

Last week state senators debated a bill to help residents that have cracks in their foundation.

And while they’re still trying to figure out the best way to help these individuals, they say they are determined to act on this issue this session.

For years now residents across central and western Massachusetts have complained about cracks in their home’s foundation. Lawmakers took on the issue this year, and noted that there was a mineral in concrete that was causing these cracks.

To help residents that are already in this predicament, lawmakers are considering direct relief payments as well as a state-sponsored program to help repair major structural damage.

“So, we’re still trying to figure out exactly the best way for the state to provide some support and relief but I’m honored to be part of that process,” said Senator Becca Rausch of Norfolk.

To make sure foundations aren’t built with the mineral that causes cracks, lawmakers want producers of concrete products to maintain a record of concrete batch sources for at least 30 years

Homes are a major investment and some families are worried that their livelihoods are at stake if their foundations don’t get fixed. Lawmakers plan to continue to debate this issue, and they hope to provide a solution to the problem by the end of the session.