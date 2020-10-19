What to expect if you plan on voting on Election Day

BOSTON (WWLP) – Election day is now 15 days away.

Massachusetts is in the middle of early voting which means that the lines at the polls could be shorter on election day itself. To make sure that voters are safe while casting their ballot in-person spaces in line will be 6-feet apart.

Hand sanitizer will be made available and masks will be required.

As for what voters should expect to see on the ballot, there will be the vote for president, state and local races, as well as two ballot questions. Including one that could change our current voting system.

“A ‘yes’ vote on Question 2 will implement a new voting system as we know it here in Massachusetts called ranked-choice voting,” Alex Psilakis told 22News.

If ranked-choice voting passes Massachusetts voters wouldn’t just vote for one person, they’d rank candidates from 1 to 5 in order that they like them.

Organizations like MassVote believe that this system is the best way to ensure that candidates have a majority. Election Day is on November 3, and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.