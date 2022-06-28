BOSTON (WWLP) – Voters will see the surtax ballot question this November after a recent Supreme Judicial Court ruling.

Some call it the millionaire’s tax or the fair share amendment, others call it a tax hike. However you refer to it, voters will be determining the fate of the surtax amendment this November.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Judicial Court ruled that the question summary Attorney General Maura Healey prepared is fair to be presented to voters. Healey’s summary of what a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote means will be printed alongside the question on the ballot.

The question would establish an additional 4% state income tax on income over $1 million. The funding from this question would be used for education and transportation.

The challenge came from opponents who wanted the ballot materials to explain that the legislature could choose to reduce funding on education and transportation and replace it with the new surtax revenue.

Paul Craney of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance told 22News, “The fact of the matter is that because the legislature can take existing money that is dedicated to transportation and education, move that out of there and that this tax will go to replenish those funds.”

Supporters of the question think top earners can pay their “fair share” to help the state and they look towards the tax revenue it would bring in.

This is unlike other ballot questions because it is a constitutional amendment, meaning lawmakers had to vote to approve this measure in two consecutive legislative cycles.

The surtax is estimated to bring in $1.3 billion a year.