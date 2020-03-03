What you need to know before heading to the polls Tuesday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Tuesday is Super Tuesday and residents in 14 states including Massachusetts will be casting their ballots, but before you start to make your way to your polling place, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

Secretary of State William Galvin, the man in charge of overseeing elections in Massachusetts is reminding voters that turnout is expected to be high, so lines at polling places may be longer than usual.

So far, more than 200,000 residents have voted early, and just over 70,000 absentee ballots have been turned in. When it comes to making sure our election process isn’t tampered with, Secretary Galvin said he will increase personnel at the polls, but the threat of it happening still remains low.

“In Massachusetts everyone votes on a paper ballot, so when you talk about the act of voting the potential for tampering or meddling as you choose to use the word is limited,” Galvin said.

Four Massachusetts communities including Westfield will also hold special primary elections.

Residents in those cities and towns will be given a separate ballot to vote for a new candidate to represent their interests at the Statehouse.