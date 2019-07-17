Whately town flag now hangs at State House

BOSTON (WWLP) – Residents of Whately presented their town flag at the State House on Wednesday, joining 341 towns from across the Commonwealth.

The Whately town flag is an emerald green color, featuring illustrations of the Stockade, a structure that was constructed to protect early residents from potential Native American attacks.

The flag was designed a few years ago, after a discussion about revamping the town seal.

Whatley town officials want all Massachusetts residents to know about that the hidden gem they call home.

“A town with agriculture, we’re a town with manufacturing, we’re a town with education, we’re a stones throw from Greenfield community college and some of the greatest private colleges in the world. It is the perfect place for people to live, work, and play and people across the state need to understand that Whately is really an asset, as well as the whole region,” Jonathan Edwards, a Whately selectman said.

There are now only 10 communities in Massachusetts that don’t have their town flag hanging in the great hall.

If you want to see the flag for yourself it will be in the second row on the back wall third one from the left.