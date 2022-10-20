BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s something fans have been clamoring for, sports betting.

The Gaming Commission offering a rough timeline while regulatory meetings continue to hammer out the details. Sports wagering was signed into law in August and the Gaming Commission quickly sprung into action, but on everyone’s mind is when will the public be able to place bets.

Legalized sports betting passed shortly after coming out of the conference committee on August 1st. The legislature placed a number of restrictions on sports wagering. You have to be 21+, collegiate betting is only allowed in certain instances and credit cards are not allowed to be used.

Lawmakers had said in the past that legalized sports betting would be operational by football season. Well, football season has started and the gaming commission is still working on applications.

Scoping surveys have been completed and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission received applications from 29 operators, including MGM Springfield. Next on the list is Sports Wagering Operator License Applications that are due November 21st.

Definite launch dates for mobile and in-person sports betting were not discussed in Thursday’s meeting, so they are still up in the air.