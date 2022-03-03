SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker was in Springfield on Wednesday to participate in a panel discussion on his dangerousness bill.

The Governor wants to make it easier for police officers and the court system to detain defendants that are deemed dangerous but lawmakers at the State House say that that’s a slippery slope.

Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito believe that the current laws in Massachusetts are failing victims because there are not enough protections in place to prevent dangerous individuals from ending up back on the streets. A dangerousness bill that they’ve filed this session would allow judges to consider more than just the specific charges before them when making a decision on a defendant’s release.

The bill would also expand the list of offenses that can be used to hold a defendant as a dangerous person before their trial.

While there is some criticism on the bill’s language, the changes proposed actually have a lot of support from the public and the law enforcement community. The bill remains in the Judiciary committee and House leadership has given committee members until April 15th to make a decision.