BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts joined 36 other states and D.C. when it legalized sports betting this summer. But as for the rollout, leaders on Beacon Hill are saying only time will tell.

Sports betting passed in the final hours of this term’s legislative cycle after emerging from conference committee. The law makes betting on national sports legal, and betting on Massachusetts collegiate sports legal when they are playing in a tournament.

When asked on Wednesday where sports betting is headed, both legislative leaders had a wait and see attitude.

How fast do you see sports betting being implemented?

Senator President Karen Spilka responded, “That is certainly up to the gaming commission, I believe that they have a path, they’ve been looking into it, they’ve done a terrific job thus far in their other tasks and their mission, and I would leave that up to them.”

When asked if residents could see sports betting in time for the Super Bowl, House Speaker Ron Mariano told 22News, “If you look around at the states that surround us, they all have rules and regulations in place. I don’t think we have to reinvent the wheel, I think we can borrow some of the rules and regulations that work well in the states around us.”

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission plans to meet with Plainridge Casino, MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor, Suffolk Downs and Raynham Park on Thursday for its first meeting to discuss the rollout of sports betting in Massachusetts. Massachusetts joins every neighboring state except Vermont in legalizing sports betting.