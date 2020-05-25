What’s open now, what’s to come in next phase of Gov. Baker’s plan?

Boston Statehouse

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, Memorial Day, some businesses were allowed to reopen.

Businesses like hair salons, pet groomers, and car washes were included in the second part of phase 1 in the Governor’s plan.

Now salons and pet groomers can open to the public but they must follow strict sanctuary guidelines and limit the number of customers they serve at one time.

Retail stores can also begin to re-open in the Commonwealth, but they are only allowed to fill online orders and offer curbside pick up.

