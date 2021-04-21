When will Massachusetts mask mandate be removed?

BOSTON (WWLP) – Some states in New England are in the process of removing their mask mandates. So now there’s a renewed push to do that here in Massachusetts.

Governor Baker said he’s not ready to remove the mask mandate but he is keeping a close eye on the data so change could be coming soon.

States like New Hampshire have removed their face covering requirements, allowing residents to walk outside without wearing a mask. Most cities and towns in New Hampshire still have a mask mandate in place and businesses can choose whether they want to implement one or not.

Governor Baker doesn’t believe that Massachusetts is ready to remove the mandate just yet but he said he is having conversations about how to do it safely.

“Ya, I mean we’re always looking at this stuff, and tend to make comments on it and offer thoughts on guidance and advisories, you know once or twice a month,” Baker said on Tuesday.

Connecticut and New York are also in the process of lifting COVID restrictions including the outdoor mask mandate.

Several organizations here in the Commonwealth are putting pressure on Governor Baker to remove the mask mandate and other business restrictions especially since more than half of the population is already fully vaccinated.