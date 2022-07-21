BOSTON (WWLP) – Most of New England has legalized sports betting, and could Massachusetts be next?

22News is working for you with an update on where the legislation currently stands.

Sports betting bills have passed in both chambers, but with significant differences and with time running out, it’s unclear if the conference committee will be able to come to an agreement. The house’s sports betting bills passed with a strong majority, with only three representatives voting against the legislation.

The Senate passed their legislation with an unrecorded voice vote, so it is unknown how each member would have voted. The differences between the two bills are lengthy.

The Senate’s bill would tax in-person bets at 20% and would not allow for credit card usage, whereas the house would tax in-person bets at 12.5% and has no restrictions on credit cards. The senate’s bill also places restrictions on advertising, which the house does not.

The biggest and most contentious aspect of the bill is collegiate sports betting. The senate’s version does not allow for college sports betting whereas the House version does.

House Speaker Ron Mariano has said in the past that if collegiate sports betting was left out of the final bill, it would “probably be a deal breaker.” He echoed that sentiment today.

“We’re far apart, I’m reluctant to turn over college sports to the black market. I’ve had that position since the beginning. If we’re going to do this I think there’s an opportunity to include college sports, rather than let it be only handled by bookies,” said House Speaker Mariano.

A possible solution other states have agreed upon is to allow for collegiate sports betting, but only on games involving out-of-state colleges.

A conference report will have to be filed before July 31st to bring sports betting to Massachusetts.