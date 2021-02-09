White House supply, community health center announcements

BOSTON (SHNS) – White House officials on Tuesday put fresh numbers on the increase in the COVID-19 vaccine supply to the states and said that community health centers next week will begin receiving vaccine supplies directly as part of a new program.

“Community health centers are an important part of our broader strategy to ensure we are reaching everyone with our response,” said Jeff Zients, White House COVID coordinator, according to a transcript.

Officials said that in the initial phase of the program they plan to reach 250 community health centers, with a goal of allocating one million doses — 500,000 first doses and 500,000 second doses.

When President Biden took office three weeks ago, Zients said, the weekly vaccine delivery to states, tribes, and territories was 8.6 million doses.

“Today we’re announcing that we will increase weekly vaccine doses going to 11 million. So that is a total of a 28 percent increase in vaccine supply across the first three weeks,” he said.

During a call with governors Tuesday, Zients said, the White House emphasized the roles that community vaccination centers located in the hardest-hit areas, mobile units, and the community health center program can play to ensure that vaccines reach people in underserved and rural communities.

“We cannot do this effectively at the federal level without our partners on the state and local level sharing the same commitment to equity. They need to lead this work, as they know their communities better than anyone,” he said.