Whitman seeks volunteer vaccinators

BOSTON (SHNS) – Whitman officials put out a call Thursday for volunteer nurses and paramedics “who may be interested in working at a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru in the coming months.”

The town said in a press release that its emergency management agency and board of health plan to host a drive-thru clinic when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, and would provide volunteers with personal protective equipment.

Interested parties are asked to leave a voicemail for Lisa Riley in the Whitman fire chief’s office at 781-618-9866. Fire Chief Timothy Grenno’s office plans to contact the potential volunteers when a vaccine is ready to be distributed in Whitman.

“We encourage any nurse from the Town of Whitman or the surrounding area to volunteer for this important clinic,” Grenno said. “We do not know exactly when a vaccine will become available, but it is important to have volunteers in place to help ensure a smooth distribution process when the time comes.”