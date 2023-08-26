CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey has ordered all U.S. and Massachusetts flags to be lowered to half-staff Saturday.

The order was issued to honor Massachusetts National Guard 182nd Medical Company Sergeant First Class Diclecio A. Dos Anjos of Brockton, who passed away at the age of 45 while on active duty on August 9.

According to his obituary, Dos Anjos has served his country over 15 years while assigned to the Massachusetts Army National Guard. Dos Anjos was deployed in 2012 to Afghanistan as a Combat Medic. He was awarded the Combat Medical Badge, the Army Accommodation Medal with a “V” device for valor, and a Purple Heart for wounds he received in battle.

The order calls for all flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday.