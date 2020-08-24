WiFi hotspot program extended

BOSTON (SHNS) – Residents of Massachusetts towns with no high-speed internet connectivity will be able to get online through the end of the year via free wireless hotspots provided as part of a program run by the Massachusetts Broadband Institute at MassTech and KCST USA, the operator of the state-owned MassBroadband 123 fiber-optic network.

The Baker administration announced Monday that its hotspot program, first rolled out in April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be extended through 2020.

It had been slated to come to an end Sept. 1. The 26 hotspots are located at town libraries, town offices and some schools, and provide a 250 Megabit per second wireless connection, free of any monthly charge to residents or the town.

The locations of the hotspots are available on a state website, along with instructions for connecting to the hotspots.