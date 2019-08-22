Will Massachusetts gun laws be adopted nationwide?

BOSTON (WWLP) – After two deadly mass shootings earlier this month, support for a Red Flag law resurfaced, and now it’s caught the attention of the president himself.

Massachusetts passed a Red Flag law after the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida. It allows relatives and household members to ask a judge to suspend someone’s gun license. If the order is granted, authorities can take guns from the home.

The policy became a state law over objections from the NRA, which called it “a gun confiscation bill with no provisions for mental health evaluations.”

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump spoke out in support for Red Flag laws saying, “We must make sure that those judged to pose a grave risk to public safety do not have access to firearms and if they do, they can be taken through rapid due process.”

The Red Flag law is one of the first gun control bills to gain support from both democrats and republicans in congress.