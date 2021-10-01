Will sports betting become a reality or a pipedream for Massachusetts sports fans?

BOSTON Mass. (WWLP)- This past summer, the House passed their own sports betting bill, but the Senate still hasn’t taken up the issue.

Now that the fall agenda is filling up. It’s looking like sports betting has been pushed to the end of the line. For years now the Massachusetts legislature has been considering ways to legalize sports betting.

Several different sports betting bills have passed through the halls of the statehouse, including some that allow people to bet on their favorite sports teams using apps like Draft Kings and Fan Duel. Other proposals would allow sports betting at physical locations like bars and casinos.

The House and Senate however can’t seem to agree on which sports betting bill would work best for Massachusetts. On Friday’s session, lawmakers were hoping to finally get a sports betting proposal over the finish line, but the debate around ARPA funding, voting rights, and redistricting has taken priority.

Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and New York are some states that all offer legalized sports betting. Each year that Massachusetts fails to pass a sports betting proposal, the state misses out on about $20 million in revenue.