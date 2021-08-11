Will the COVID Delta variant bring us back to where we were a year ago?

Coronavirus patient Joan Bronson walks across her hospital room with the help of a physical therapist at Ochsner Medical Center in the New Orleans suburb of Jefferson, La., on Tuesday, Aug.11, 2021. The rapidly escalating surge in COVID-19 infections is once again overwhelming hospitals across the U.S. That is especially true in hot spots such as Louisiana, which is hitting record numbers of coronavirus hospitalizations, driven by the highly infectious delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rates. (AP Photo/Stacey Plaisance)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Commonwealth has come a long way this year to combat the spread of COVID-19.

On August 11, 2020, Governor Charlie Baker began reducing public gatherings and limiting access to public parks. The department of public health released a new system that ranked communities base on their COVID transmission levels. The same system we still use today.

Back in 2020 most Massachusetts communities fell into the high risk category and this year more and more communities are trending in that direction. Right now, six counties across the state are considered high risk including Berkshire and Hampden counties.

At this point in 2020, there was a mask mandate in place and many people on Beacon Hill would like to see it brought back. Governor Baker said he still doesn’t believe that that’s necessary at this point.