Will the COVID Delta variant bring us back to where we were a year ago?

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Commonwealth has come a long way this year to combat the spread of COVID-19.
On August 11, 2020, Governor Charlie Baker began reducing public gatherings and limiting access to public parks. The department of public health released a new system that ranked communities base on their COVID transmission levels. The same system we still use today.
Back in 2020 most Massachusetts communities fell into the high risk category and this year more and more communities are trending in that direction. Right now, six counties across the state are considered high risk including Berkshire and Hampden counties.
At this point in 2020, there was a mask mandate in place and many people on Beacon Hill would like to see it brought back. Governor Baker said he still doesn’t believe that that’s necessary at this point.