BOSTON (WWLP) – The new legislative season is upon us and lawmakers are making their priorities known. Tax relief was a priority last session, but was scrapped due to Chapter 62F returns. Now with the new governor, it is back on the table.

Last week, during the swearing in of the Governor, House Speaker and Senate President, the three laid out their priorities for this session. During their speeches, both the Governor and Senate President pledged to work on tax reform. The House Speaker did not mention tax relief in his speech, and on Monday he remained noncommittal.

Ron Mariano, Democratic House Speaker stated, “The consensus revenue hearing will be a big influence on what I decide.”

In opposition of her inaugural speech, Governor Healey remained more ambiguous on Monday when asked about tax relief stating, “We’ve got to see what consensus revenue is. We’re taking all of this in, we’ve all articulated priorities around the relief we want to provide to residents and to folks and entities across the state, and we’re just going to try to do so.”

Last year, leaders on Beacon Hill agreed to a $1 billion relief package that included permanent tax reform and stimulus checks to middle class tax filers. That relief never came due to a law known as Chapter 62F, that required $3 billion to be returned to taxpayers.

That consensus revenue hearing Mariano was referring to has been scheduled, but a date has not been specified.