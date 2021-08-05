Winners of second VaxMillions giveaway announced Thursday

BOSTON (WWLP) – The next round of winners in the VaxMillions giveaway have been announced Thursday.

Donna McNulty of Billerica has been announced the winner of $1 million. McNulty owns a small publishing and software company in Billerica and said she got the vaccine to protect herself and her friends who are high risk. She plans to use her winnings to prepare for her retirement in December 2022.

Also announced Thursday was the winner of a $300,000 scholarship grant, Dylan Barron of Norwood. Barron is a student at Blue Hills Regional Technical School studying automotive and will be a Junior in the fall. He said he got vaccinated to keep his family and friends safe.

This was the second of five rounds where Massachusetts residents who received a COVID-19 vaccinated have a chance to win. The program is a partnership between the Baker Administration and the Massachusetts State Lottery to get people vaccinated. The only requirement to register is to be fully vaccinated by the deadline dates.

Thursday is also the deadline to register for the third round of giveaways that will be announced on Thursday, August 12. The winners of the drawings are picked on each Monday and announced to the public on Thursdays until August 26th. You only need to register once to be in the upcoming drawings.

How to Enter

Eligible residents are able to enter the giveaway at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. For residents who do not have access to the internet or require assistance, a call center can be reached by calling 2-1-1 during the below hours:

Monday-Thursday: 8:30 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday-Sunday: 9:00 AM-2:00 PM

Live call center workers are available in English and Spanish, and 100 additional languages are available through translators.

If you think you received a fake VaxMillions phone call or email, you can report it to the state by emailing support@vaxmillionsgiveaway.mass.gov or calling 211.