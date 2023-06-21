BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–The Parole Board’s heavy workload generated discussion at a Governor’s Council hearing Wednesday, spurring talk of expanding the board from seven to nine members and adding a formerly incarcerated person to the panel.

Parole Board Chair Tina Hurley told councilors that the volume of parole and life sentence hearings has “increased tremendously” since the height of the pandemic and she “would welcome” expansion of the board’s membership.

The gathering in the Council Chamber was meant to hear testimony on the reappointment of Parole Board member Dr. Charlene Bonner, but most councilors also used it as an opportunity to delve into the workings of the agency. Council members in recent years have rung alarm bells over parole issues including low morale among the department’s staff and the slow turnaround pace for pardon and commutation applications.

Decisions over whether to grant parole to inmates weigh potential public safety risks against factors like good conduct and successful reentry into the community. Bonner said that since her initial appointment in 2011 she has conducted more than 16,000 hearings just for the Department of Correction and houses of correction. Since 2019 she has sat on 550 life sentence hearings, conducted more than 7,000 votes, and participated in 25 clemency hearings, she said.

“One of the things that surprises me is when people come in to watch hearings, or I meet them for the first time, they think it’s a very simple and uncomplicated job. But we’re all very, very busy. There’s a lot of work,” Hurley said. The chair added that there’s an “incredible amount of administrative work” to prepare for parole hearings. “I mean, some of the binders we get are 900 pages that we need to go through before hearings. We have multiple hearings on a given day,” Hurley said.

First-term Councilor Tara Jacobs noted the board is “overworked” and asked Hurley about the idea of boosting the board from seven to nine members. It is currently operating with a crew of five, after two resignations within the past year.

Hurley said that “in the future, nine board members makes a lot of sense.””I mean, it’s been discussed, but I don’t think any action has taken place yet, is my understanding,” Hurley said.

“It seems needed,” Jacobs replied.

Pending legislation filed by Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa and Sen. Liz Miranda (H 2398 / S 1544) would increase the board to nine members, along with other reforms to the parole system.

Other ideas for the board’s makeup were floated in the Council Chamber, including improved geographic representation on the panel, which facilitates parole hearings at 37 institutions around the state.

Councilor Paul DePalo said it could also be a “pragmatic” step to add someone with a social work background to the board, which Hurley said would be “embraced” and “very helpful.” That board member could help ensure parolees are connected with any needed services upon their release, she said.

And Jacobs offered that she’d like to see a formerly incarcerated person sit on the board that grants and supervises paroles.

Hurley called that a “great idea” and said it would be “useful” to have someone bring their “real life perspective” to the board’s work.

Pardon Interviews

Earlier in the day, councilors held short interviews with two of the seven candidates for pardons that Gov. Maura Healey recommended this month. The two men, Glendon King and Terrance Williams, received positive comments from councilors, and Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty spoke in support of Williams whom he called a “dear friend.”

King and Williams are seeking forgiveness for drug and assault charges, respectively, from the 1980s and ’90s.

“What happened in the room prior was quite remarkable,” Bonner told councilors later in the afternoon. “And I think it’s courageous and the right thing to do for the Healey administration and the Governor’s Council to facilitate pardons this early in the administration. … And we saw, myself and Chair Hurley, saw the two individuals in the lobby. And I asked one of them, ‘How did it go?’ And he said, ‘It changed my life.’ And that’s why we’re here.”

The Parole Board has a dual function, under the moniker of the Advisory Board of Pardons, to evaluate and make recommendations on petitions for pardons and sentence commutations.

With the board’s workload in mind, DePalo asked Hurley about its capacity to handle an increased number of clemency cases involving broader themes — like simple possession of cannabis from before the substance’s legalization, brain development as a factor in youthful offenses, and racial disparities in sentencing.

Hurley said clemency had “almost been like an afterthought” for some people, but “now that’s not the case.” She expects “there’s going to be an increase in the number of petitions which means an increase in hearings, … and reaching out to victims, so there’s going to be a whole other layer of work.”

That prompted DePalo to ask whether a separate panel should be established to deal with pardons and commutations.

Hurley said she and Bonner “have talked about it” and she views it as “a possibility.”

“Great On The Board”

Bonner said the shifting big-picture view of the Parole Department is related to why she wants to stick around “for the long run.” She cited the “direction the agency is moving in now” as a motivation to seek reappointment.

And she indirectly contrasted herself against former Parole Board members like Paul Treseler and Gloriann Moroney, who left the board to start new chapters as judges.

Bonner said she believes “the agency is at its best when you have a few members who wish to make this his or her life’s work, and remain on the board as an ultimate career goal.”

A forensic psychologist and addictive disorder specialist, Bonner worked in the Plymouth County courts evaluating offenders for substance abuse, criminal responsibility, and psychological conditions before Gov. Deval Patrick picked her for the Parole Board in 2011.

The Kingston resident was reappointed by Patrick in 2013 and nominated again in 2019 by Gov. Charlie Baker with the overwhelming support of the council. She was Patrick’s final pick to lead the Parole Board in 2014 and held the chair position until Baker replaced her with Treseler the next year.

Councilors in recent years have been critical of some of the personalities in the Parole Department, including Moroney and board member Colette Santa, who squeaked past a 5-4 confirmation vote last year to remain on the panel.

“It’s easy to become the subject of controversy at any given day, any given hearing,” Councilor Joseph Ferreira said of Parole Board members. “And you somehow have escaped that. All I hear is positive things about you. I haven’t heard one negative thing about you.”

Hurley said her colleague is “always level-headed,” with “the courage to make the difficult, weighty decisions required by a board member without hesitation,” and touted her “vast experience” and how she’s “loved” by all the parole staff.

Councilor Christopher Iannella praised Bonner’s “compassion,” DePalo said she’s been “great on the board,” and Councilor Eileen Duff lauded her “stellar” resume.

As with the two pardon candidates, no one in the chamber had a harsh word for Bonner and council members indicated they would support her reappointment.

Bonner drew some laughs by joking about how “usually people need therapy after they come before the Governor’s Council.” In her case, she said, the therapy came during the meeting as she heard profuse words of support for her continued service.

As the hearing wound down, Bonner described how “incredibly anxious and nervous” she felt sitting in the witness chair Wednesday. The council has final approval power over the Parole Board’s membership.

“And I’m fighting for my job,” she said. “And it just reminds you, people are coming before our [Parole Board], fighting for their freedom.”