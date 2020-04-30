Would a coordinated, regional plan to reopen local economy be effective?

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers on Beacon Hill have mixed reactions to Governor Charlie Baker’s extended shutdown and stay at home advisory.

Right now, different parts of the state are in different stages of the surge, some are out of it, some are in the thick of it, but the general consensus among all state lawmakers is that public health still remains the number one priority.

Several state lawmakers took to Twitter praising Gov. Baker’s decision to extend non-essential business closures and the stay at home advisory for an additional two weeks.

Many of those lawmakers represent communities in metro Boston, an area that is still very much in the surge. 22News spoke with Pittsfield State Senator Adam Hinds about potentially reopening businesses in Berkshire County first, he said the idea should be considered.

In Berkshire County we probably peaked in the first week of April, and where Boston is still maybe on the backside of their peak and so there’s a several week difference depending on the region, so I’d like that to be considered as well. Adam Hinds, Pittsfield State Senator

Gov. Baker said he believes that a coordinated and regional plan to re-open the economy is the most effective way to protect public health.