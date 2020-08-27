Write-in candidate enters Senate race

BOSTON (SHNS) – Marshfield gym owner Ed Mazzuchelli missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot for U.S. Senate as an independent, but he’s decided to run anyway.

Mazzuchelli, who lives in Kingston and owns Train 4 life fitness center, announced Tuesday that he would be a write-in candidate for the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III are currently battling for the Democratic nomination, and either Kevin O’Connor of Dover or Shiva Ayyadurai of Belmont will be the Republican Senate nominee.

Mazzuchelli called COVID-19 and the governor’s ineffective response the “catalyst” for his decision to run. His campaign said he would be focused on “fiscal responsibility and streamlining the expansion of the federal government to a point where the process becomes effective.”

Mazzuchelli announced his write-in campaign Tuesday morning outside his gym in Marshfield.