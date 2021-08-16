Wu claims “most support from Beacon Hill”

BOSTON (SHNS) – After collecting the endorsements from four more state representatives, a Boston mayoral hopeful is touting her status as the candidate “with the most support from Beacon Hill.”

Reps. Natalie Higgins of Leominster, Vanna Howard of Lowell, Maria Robinson of Framingham and Andy Vargas of Haverhill endorsed City Councilor Michelle Wu on Monday, bringing the number of state lawmakers backing her to eight with less than a month to go before the Sept. 14 preliminary election.

Wu has previously been endorsed by Sens. Sal DiDomenico and Julian Cyr, and Reps. Tram Nguyen and Tommy Vitolo. Wu said her four new supporters are “leaders at the State House representing regional partners and gateway cities — who have each broken barriers to reshape what’s possible in our communities.”

Higgins said she believes Wu “will work with state partners to make our systems more fair and just, fighting for student debt relief, addressing our housing and transportation challenges and more.” Robinson described her as a “leader with the vision, temperament, and experience to lead Boston post-pandemic.”

Several legislators, including House Speaker Ron Mariano, had previously lined up behind Rep. Jon Santiago, who officially dropped his mayoral bid on July 13.