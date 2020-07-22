You can now take your cocktails to-go at Massachusetts restaurants

BOSTON (WWLP) – Local restaurants are struggling, so in order to help out small business owners and their employees, the state has decided to expand one of their major sources of income, alcohol.

Restaurants who plan to serve cocktails to-go must follow some strict guidelines. The cocktails must be sold in sealed containers, and customers will be limited to 64 ounces per transaction.

This is a move that many on Beacon Hill supported because they knew the positive impact it could have on their local economies.

“Right now, it’s really about helping our restaurants where we can, add to their sales, bring a little more money into the door so that they can stay open and survive during this pandemic,” Senator Eric Lesser said.

Massachusetts restaurants can offer indoor and outdoor dining. Bars, however, won’t be allowed to open until Phase 4.

Governor Charlie Baker said the only way Massachusetts can move into Phase 4, and re-open bars is if there is a vaccine or other therapeutic treatments for the virus.