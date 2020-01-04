You could receive thousands of dollars in rebates for purchasing an electric vehicle

Breaking News
BOSTON (WWLP) – The rebate program known as MOR-EV will now provide more than 2 thousand dollars to consumers who purchase an all-electric vehicle.

The Baker Administration was forced to cancel the program last September because it had run out of money. But, thanks to the legislature $27 million was made available for rebates over the next two years.

Massachusetts residents who purchase an electric vehicle will be eligible for a rebate of $2,500 or $1,500 for a plug-in hybrid with a range of at least 25 miles on a single battery charge.

In 2018 alone, more than 6,000 electric vehicles were purchased with $13.1 million was given back in rebates.

The restart of the rebate program brings Massachusetts one step closer to reaching it’s environmental goals which includes cutting carbon emissions.

