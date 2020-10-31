Youngest residents show most new cases

Medical staff holds swabs for rapid COVID-19 tests at a high school in Rome, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. While hospitalizations and intensive care admissions are slightly rising, Italy has so far managed to keep its coronavirus infections per 100,000 people far lower than France, Spain or Britain, which earlier this week were forced to impose new restrictions to avoid a second pandemic wave. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

BOSTON (SHNS) – For the second week in a row, Massachusetts public health officials reported more new cases of COVID-19 among the youngest age group in the state than any other cohort.

Cases over the past two weeks for residents ages 0 to 19 totaled 2,450 in the Department of Public Health’s weekly data report published Thursday, followed by 2,264 cases for those between 20 and 29 and 2,189 cases for those between 30 and 39.

Unlike all the other age cohorts, the youngest group did not experience a dramatic spike early in the pandemic, and a steady increase in recent months has pushed its new case totals above all others.

The rate of new cases is not as high for the youngest residents, however: DPH counted 152.9 new cases per 100,000 residents for those between 0 and 19 over the past two weeks, far below the highest rate of 241.3 cases per 100,000 among those ages 30 to 39.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday that he believes the change in trend is a positive sign for older residents who are more vulnerable to COVID, but likely a reflection that young people are frequently falling short on precautions aimed at limiting the virus’s spread.