Youth sports allowed to resume, still no word on high school sports

BOSTON (WWLP) – State officials have broken up recreational activities into 3 categories, ‘low, moderate and high risk” and right now only low-risk activities are allowed to resume.

Low-risk activities are things that can be done socially distanced or individually, like swimming, biking, or sailing. As for Moderate risk, which is expected to be included in part two of phase 3, those activities involve occasional contacts, like baseball, softball, or volleyball.

High-risk activities which could be pushed back as far as phase 4, involve lots of close contact, like football, wrestling or soccer.

“The guidance yesterday is for summer sports only, and it takes into consideration the level of play and the risk associated with the sport,” Lt. Governor Karen Polito said.

The Governor and Lt. Governor are working with health professionals to determine how and when high school sports can safely resume.

That information will be made available before the fall semester.