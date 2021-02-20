State Representative Patricia Duffy will visit Children’s Museum at Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Patricia Duffy from the 5th Hampden District is scheduled to visit to the Children’s Museum at Holyoke on Saturday.

According to Children’s Museum Executive Director Susan Kelley, Duffy will tour the museum at that includes the Animation Station, World of Motion, the Grocery Store, and the PEZ exhibit at 11:00 a.m.

“We are pleased to welcome Representative Duffy to our museum as we highlight our many outstanding exhibits and cleaning protocols to ensure a fun space for children and families to learn and play,” said Kelley.

The event will be attended by Executive Director Susan Kelley, President of the Children’s Museum Board of Directors Pamela Brough as well as members of the Children’s Museum’s Board of Directors.

“Supporting the Children’s Museum is always a priority as it’s a great attraction that brings everyone to our great City Center. And of course, it’s even more important now as the Museum serves as such an important outlet to families in this crisis,” said Representative Duffy.

The Children’s Museum at Holyoke provides participatory exhibits and educational programs that invite children and adults to learn about arts, sciences, and the world around them.