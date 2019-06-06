Advocates thank lawmakers for their efforts towards reducing gun violence

BOSTON (WWLP) – A group of organizations against gun violence met with legislators at the Statehouse on Thursday.

A resolution passed by state representatives marked the first Friday of June as National Gun Violence Awareness Day, but anti-gun advocates are celebrating a day early.

Members of Everytown and Moms Demand Action met with legislators on Thursday outside the House Chamber to thank them for the work they’ve done to reduce gun violence.

Anne Thalheimer told 22News, “Aaron Vega has been an ally and a champion in this work, this is the 3rd year he’s brought this resolution forward and we are grateful for allyship and advocacy.”

The ‘Wear Orange’ campaign started six-years-ago as a remembrance for those who have died from gun violence. Thursday, it’s also a way to remember the trauma that shooting survivors have endured.

Vega told 22News while the legislation to curtail gin violence is important, it’s about remembering the people who have been impacted by the shootings.

“We have to stop and remember not just the people that lost their lives in these accidents, these tragedies but the people that are around them that are survivors, the people that are witnesses, these young children that survive these incidents but still witness to it and that’s what we’re trying to remember today and that’s what this resolution’s about, ” Vega said.

This session, lawmakers are working with an organization like Moms Demand Action and the Massachusetts Coalition against gun violence to expand the data collected on guns used in crimes.

They believe this information will help to target high crime areas and hopefully prevent another deadly shooting.