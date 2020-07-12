State-run pools reopen for summer with coronavirus precautions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State pools, run by the department of conservation and recreation, are back open on Sunday. They’re a classic summer way to beat the heat and now local residents can enjoy a dip in the pool with COVID-19 restrictions. 22News visited a couple of state-run pools on Sunday to speak with swimmers.

“I just wanted to go swimming. I haven’t gone swimming in like a couple of months or years so I was like ‘I wanna go’ and just hope it’s not too crowded,” visitor at the John H. Thomas Memorial Pool in Springfield, Andrea Powell told 22News. She said she’s worried about the crowds “cause COVID is still going around so you know [I’m] just trying to be cautious.”

State pool guidelines require patrons to wear a face covering when entering and inside the facility.

We saw one family get turned away from a state-run pool for not having face coverings with them. State-run pools also have inplemented reduced capacity limits.

Once the pool reaches capacity, which was 82 people at the John H. Thomas Memorial Pool, lifeguards then close off the pool to new visitors for two hours or until the next cleaning time. At which time, everyone must leave the facility and get back in line to come into the pool after the cleaning occurs.

Andrea Powell’s brother tagged along with her to the pool for company, “I can only take so much precautions. I’m still worried about COVID but you know I’m still going to go swimming,” Jionne Powell told 22News.

Some city run pools such as the ones in Springfield are completely closed for the summer due to COVID-19 precautions. According to the Center for Disease Control there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to people through water in pools due to all the strong chemicals in the water.