State Senate approves bill for statewide transportation investment

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– In an effort to improve the state’s transportation system and make it more reliable and accessible, the state Senate passed legislation that would jump-start investment in transportation infrastructure.

The bill must now be reconciled with legislation previously passed the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

The bill, An Act Authorizing and Accelerating Transportation Investment, authorizes more than $16 billion in bonds for a wide variety of infrastructure projects, including both upkeep and maintenance, as well as modernization. In addition to addressing issues such as construction, regional initiatives, traffic congestion, and transportation network company data sharing, this legislation addresses equity in the transportation system by requiring a low-income fare program which will provide discounted transit fares to qualifying riders on MBTA transportation and commuter rail, starting on Jan. 1st, 2022.

The full breakdown of bond authorizations included in the bill is as follows: