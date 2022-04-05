BOSTON (WWLP) – Senate staff employees are hoping to become the second unionized state legislative staff in the country.

They plan to organize with Quincy-based IBEW Local 22. The IBEW delivered a letter to State Senate President Karen Spilka’s office, seeking voluntary recognition of the union after collecting authorization cards from a majority of the Senate staff, who are part of the proposed bargaining unit.

A May 2021 anonymous survey of State House staff found that just over 10-percent of legislative staff feel fairly paid for their work.

Staffers in the Oregon legislature organized with IBEW last year.