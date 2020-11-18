State senators consider 400+ amendments to state’s budget

BOSTON (WWLP) – Budget negotiations began Tuesday in the state Senate.

More than 400 amendments have been filed on the budget, and several lawmakers told 22News they’re hoping to work through them pretty quickly to get a budget to the governor’s desk before Thanksgiving.

Last week the house spent several days outlining their spending plan for the next fiscal year, and now it’s the Senate’s turn. 22News caught up with members of the western Massachusetts delegation at the State House to see what they’re prioritizing this budget cycle.

“Well we have several amendments that we’ve been working on, one I’m particularly proud of is the support we’ve been trying to offer our community-based organizations in particular the Urban Leagues and Boy’s and Girl’s Clubs statewide,” Senator Lesser said.

The Senate’s budget not only aims to support after-school and community-based programs, but it would also invest millions of dollars in early childhood education and rural schools.