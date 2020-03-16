State to provide $10-million in small business recovery loans

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)–The state has announced the creation of a $10-million fund to provide economic support for small businesses that have been affected by COVID-19.

The Small Business Recovery Loan Fund will provide emergency capital up to $75,000 to Massachusetts-based businesses impacted by COVID-19 with under 50 full- and part-time employees, including nonprofits. Loans are immediately available to eligible businesses with no payments due for the first 6 months.

Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC) has capitalized the fund and will administer it.

How to Apply:

Please complete the application found on MGCC’s website, EmpoweringSmallBusiness.org. Completed applications can be sent via email to mgcc@massgcc.com with the subject line “2020 Small Business Recovery Loan Fund”. MGCC can be reached by email: mgcc@massgcc.com

Loan Fund Details:

· Who Qualifies: Open to Massachusetts-based businesses impacted by COVID-19 with under 50 full- and part-time employees, including nonprofits (negative impact must be verifiable).

· Terms and Conditions: This fund is being offered with no payments due for the first 6 months, then 30-months of principal and interest payments and no prepayment penalties.

· Businesses can apply for loans up to $75,000.