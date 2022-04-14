(WWLP) – The state is sponsoring several covid-19 vaccine clinics during school vacation week with family-friendly incentives, a few clinics are in Western Massachusetts.

Anyone who gets a first, second or booster dose of a covid-19 vaccine at the Eastfield Mall on April 20th will bet a $25 gift card.

On April 21st, the clinic will be at Bounce Trampoline Park and recipients will get one free hour of jumping. Interskate 91 will host the clinic on April 22, offering one hour of free skating. Six Flags New England will also host clinics on April 22, 23rd and 24th.

Massachusetts residents who get a shot there will get two free entry passes, free parking and one free meal, snack and drink.