SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday morning State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg tested positive for COVID-19 according to Deputy Communications Director Andrew Napolitano.

Goldberg had recently learned of potential exposure, got tested, and received her results which indicated she had tested positive for COVID-19.

The State Treasurer is currently monitoring her symptoms, following the guidelines established by the CDC, and is quarantining at home.

The Treasurer’s office will continue to function normally, and Goldberg plans to participate remotely.

Goldberg also encourages everyone to continue to follow the advice of medical professionals, wear a mask, and maintain social distance.