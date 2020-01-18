States suing USDA over new food stamp requirements

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — More than 12 states and the District of Columbia are suing the United States Department of Agriculture over new work requirements for food stamp recipients.

Under the new rule, which goes into effect in April, more recipients will have to work to get benefits. Employment is already required for working age adults without dependents or disabilities, but states can waive it in high unemployment areas.

The new regulation puts a limit on the degree to which states can waive work mandates. According to the USDA, 688,000 people could lose assistance.

The lawsuit claims that the new rule violates a federal statute.