Stay out: Toxic blue-green algae found in Easthampton pond

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is advising people and animals to stay out of Nashawannuck Pond in Easthampton due to the presence of cyanobacteria (algae) cells.

Signs are posted at each access point to notify residents and visitors that they should avoid contact with the water. This is the same algae that has recently claimed the lives of dogs around the country.

According to the Easthampton Health Department, once the algae appears to be clear, the Massachusetts Department of Health will take two samples and the advisory will be lifted when at least two samples come back within an acceptable, safe range.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to contact the Health Department at 413-529-1400 ext. 430 during normal business hours. For questions during non-business hours, you may email: beichstaedt@easthamptonma.gov

