CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New Year’s Eve is a time of celebration with friends and family to rein in the new year.

While this can be an exciting night for celebrations, it can also be one of the most dangerous nights on the road. The American Safety Council says more than 50% of accidents on New Year’s Day involve high blood alcohol concentration. If you are planning on celebrating tonight there are ways to stay safe; booking a hotel, arranging for a designated driver, and checking in on friends and family.

William Gonzalez said, “Make sure family goes safe, we don’t drink alcohol. The party we do it without alcohol and make sure everyone goes home safe and family goes safe back to the house.”

The Safety Council says officers throughout the country will be on high alert this evening to ensure road safety.