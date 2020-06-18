STCC awarded $35-K for COVID-19 student support

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Springfield Technical Community College has received a $35,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts for students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant was awarded through the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley and is made possible in part through funding from the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, which works in partnership with regional community organizations statewide to support those most impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis.

The grants are designed to address immediate needs for families, mental health and food justice during the COVID-19 pandemic.