SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) is getting nearly $1.5 million in funds to open a cyber security operation center at Union Station.

This facility will include a classroom and conference room that can hold up to 60 people, but it will also offer help to local organizations. This space is attached to the train station, with an entrance by Dwight street.

There are a few key components with this funding. It will create a cyber range, a new lab that will model after real-world experiences to offer that hands-on learning. That will be open to schools, companies, and other local organizations with a focus on cyber technology. But the center will also have the chance to help local municipalities, small businesses, and nonprofits, strengthen their cyber security systems.

Doctor John Cook, the President of STCC, said “This also marks the first foray by STCC off Federal Street. And given the high value, and high demand needs for cyber security this center could not be a better fit for our college.”

The funding announcement came from the Baker-Polito Administration along with the MassCyberCenter and MassTech Collaborative, with the goal to foster a diverse cybersecurity workforce. The new Union station space is expected to open in 2024.