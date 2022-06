SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Graduation season is in full swing and Springfield will be crowded Thursday with celebrating families.

Springfield Technical Community College grads and their loved ones will gather at the Mass Mutual Center tonight for their ceremony. It’s the first in-person ceremony for STCC since 2019.

Recently retired Assistant Superintendent for Springfield Public School Lydia Martinez-Alvarez will serve as the keynote speaker. The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.