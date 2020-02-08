STCC welcomes artist-in-residence Kiayani Douglas during Black History Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College is featuring artist-in-residence, Kiayani Douglas in its kickoff event for Black History Month Saturday Night.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Douglas’s art exhibit “Fallacies of a Black Identity Enthusiast,” is on view Saturday night through February 29 at the Amy H. Carberry Fine Arts Gallery.

Douglas has spent the last three years developing an interdisciplinary body of work that is geared toward curating conversations in race history and privilege.





“Fallacies of a Black Identity Enthusiast” by Kiayani Douglas: photo credit STCC

I make art as a way to cope with the social injustices that are happening in America. I have always been a maker of many things, but my love for portraits and the body have always shown through in all the mediums I manage. My interest in non-traditional drawing has allowed me to think about how we interact with two-dimensional pieces. My love for sculpture has allowed me the ability to expand my two-dimensional works and create forms to further express my conceptual thinking. Kiayani Douglas, artist-in-residence

STCC will have other Black History Month events featuring Douglas including:

Wearable Art Workshop, in the gallery – February 12, 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Special artist talk, in the Student Learning Commons – February 27, 10:00 am to 11:30 am

