SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students between the ages of 11 and 16 can take part in fun STEM programs at Springfield Technical Community College this summer.

Tweens and teens can take part in College for Kids at STCC and learn subjects such as public speaking, basketball, physics, acting, coding, and more. STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) programs will also be available at STCC.

“We’re excited to offer young people an opportunity to get a college student experience through these sessions,” said Lidya Rivera-Early, director of Community Engagement at STCC. “At STCC, we love hosting College for Kids on our campus. It’s an important program for the college. We love connecting with young people to show them early on how STCC can transform their lives.”

College for Kids at STCC programs planned for July and August:

Theater, July 11-15, (ages 11-14): The purpose of this class is to help students become more self-aware, to cultivate self-confidence, and to explore their own creativity. During theatre games, improvisation games, and acting exercises, students will learn how to work as a team.

It's Your Turn to Take the Mic, July 18-22, (ages 11-14): Public speaking workshop designed to support girls in gaining more self-confidence and self-esteem, while also developing the poise and communication skills necessary to engage in effective public speaking.

Basketball and Physics, July 18-22, (ages 11-14): Through small group instruction on fundamentals and skill development, 413 Skills and Drills presents this fun class that teaches children skills they need to improve all around as a player. As part of this event, 3.5 hours of instruction will be given about the physics of basketball and exercise.

JUS10H University, July 25-29 (ages 13-16): This class educates children about fashion by teaching sewing, modeling and styling and how to build a career in the fashion industry.

"Who done it"? Extreme Science Kid (Forensic Science), Aug. 1-5 (Ages 11-14): A modern twist on a crime scene investigation, the program will invite children to acquire data collection, observation, and analysis skills as they engage in fun, interactive team-based activities. Through crime scene investigations, books, and case studies, children will develop practical life skills, develop life skills, and develop a love for STEM education.

Say It Loud!! Extreme Science Kid (Great Debaters), Aug. 8-12 (Ages 13-16): Using the tools of critical thinking, respectful dialog, research techniques, and fact-checking tips, children will be able to debate topics of interest while exploring the fundamentals of respectful insightful conversation. Children will learn research techniques, respectful dialog, and critical thinking skills that may even help them change the world around them.

Enrollment is $189 and each program will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. According to a news release from Springfield Technical Community College, College for Kids participants must be vaccinated for COVID-19 and are required to provide documentation of vaccination.